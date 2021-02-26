Peeps is coming out with something that's perfect for an Easter basket for the makeup lover in your life.

Peeps and HipDot are partnering up for a makeup collection this spring.

It includes a bright eyeshadow palette and makeup sponges that resemble the marshmallow treats.

There will also be surprise limited-edition products that will launch leading up to Easter.

HipDot products are vegan and cruelty-free, so no Peeps were harmed in the making of this collection.

The products are available on HipDot's website or at Ulta starting Tuesday.

