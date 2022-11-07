PALMER TWP., Pa. – During Monday night's Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting, there was an update from the attorney for a group strongly opposed to developer Lou Pektor's proposal for Van Buren Road.
During the public comment session, Highlands of Glenmoor group attorney Timothy Fisher told the board he received a phone call from Pektor, and the two sides will meet this Thursday to review the developer's new apartment proposal for a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road.
Pektor and his company Greystone Capital Inc. had been pursuing plans for an industrial-use building for the site. Those plans are currently tabled from review by supervisors.
The proposal has not been favorably received by residents of the Highlands of Glenmoor, a 55-plus community with 251 homes that wrap around the south and east sides of the proposed development. Among their concerns have been noise, traffic and the general quality of life.
However, in a turn of events last month during a public hearing, Pektor indicated he would instead be interested in erecting apartments on the property, provided the proposal received an expedited approval process.
During that meeting, the township solicitor asked Fisher if the Highlands group preferred the apartment complex over the warehouse proposal, to which Fisher responded, "Absolutely."
In describing the upcoming meeting, Fisher said Monday night, "I don't know what is going to come of it."
However, he indicated that he appreciated Pektor's efforts "to be a good neighbor."