A railroad trestle looms over River Pointe Logistics park.



Or does it?



The trestle north of Lou Pektor's industrial development in Upper Mount Bethel Township is 13 feet, eight inches above the road and is often cited by critics as a disaster waiting to happen. Trucks will get stuck under it, they say, bringing traffic to a standstill.



Township Manager Ed Nelson disagrees. Companies such as Air Liquide, a maker of industrial gases, already use River Road and pass under the Norfolk Southern trestle in Portland Borough.



"They're getting deliveries all through the day, every day," Nelson, a supporter of the River Pointe development, said Monday during an interview. "I can't even remember the last time we had a problem down there that traffic had to be stopped."



Lou Pektor and his daughter Lisa Pektor, a consultant on River Pointe, discussed RPL during a separate interview Monday. The trestle is just one of many issues that they contend have been mischaracterized or misunderstood.



Throughout the development process, a group of residents -- notably Charles Cole and former township supervisor Judith Henckel -- have attended township, county and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meetings to object every step of the way.



The opponents cite traffic, damage to the environment and threats to the nearby Delaware River among their concerns. In short, they fear the rural character of their township will be lost.



They face an uphill task. Pektor's team owns the land and it is zoned for industrial use. A majority of the current board of supervisors favors River Pointe, citing the tax revenue and jobs it will bring into a township with about 6,500 residents spread over 44 square miles.



As for the rail crossing, the Pektors concede it needs work. With a project this big, challenges are expected.



"We're trying to determine what's the best way to remedy the trestle," Lou Pektor said. "We have engineers looking at it." Still, he said that concerns about the rail crossing are, in his opinion, exaggerated.



While it is a truism that railroads are hard to deal with at the local level, Lisa Pektor said Norfolk Southern is working with RPL because new users at the River Road development will bring in new freight business.



The Pektors discussed several issues Monday that were raised during a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review of River Pointe last week. The LVPC took a look at a sketch plan -- a preliminary proposal -- for 12 industrial buildings covering 5.9 million square feet on about 804 acres.



"This is a massive, massive proposal," Becky Bradley, executive director of the LVPC, said Tuesday. "There are a lot of things to work through."



The LVPC's role is to advise local government and developers on the best ways to proceed, with final land-use decisions left to the township. Reviewing a sketch plan provides feedback to the developer before they spend millions more on design and engineering, Bradley said. It also lends the LVPC staff's expertise to the township. Upper Mount Bethel is big in size but small in population, and it has a full-time staff of 8-and-a-half workers.



"That part of Upper Mount Bethel hasn't seen this intensity of development," Reeves said, though she too noted that the land is zoned for industry.



The plan is huge and the Pektors have already spent millions preparing for construction. They have made presentations, some that are required and some as a courtesy to the public, to move RPL along.



The LVPC's professional staff, which reviews big projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties, took a dim view of RPL's proposed private on-site sewage plant. When private systems fail, municipalities end up taking them over, the report said.



One commissioner referred to that as a potential disaster. Lou Pektor said that concern is misplaced.



"We're going to be spending a fortune creating sewer capacity," he said. There will be no discharge into the river, and the sludge left over after treatment will be sent out of the township.



The LVPC report included a foreboding financial note about RPL: "The potential for this development to pay for itself now or into the future is questionable," according to the report by staff members Jillian Seitz and Brian Hite. They cited maintenance and improvements that will be needed for roads and bridges, and emergency services, while federal and state dollars flow mainly to big highways.



Lisa Pektor said a Neighborhood Improvement District zone, known as the NID, will cover the costs. Approved by the supervisors late last year, the NID allows RPL to add assessments to land in the development. The funds will go toward Upper Mount Bethel to cover the costs of being the host community.



"The total is about $14 million over the long term," Lisa Pektor said. The zone was negotiated by the Pektors with the township to allay concerns about the cost of industrial growth.



"This is designed to do exactly what these people are complaining about," Lou Pektor said. In time, he said the NID will cover the costs of services that Upper Mount Bethel cannot provide now. An ambulance squad is one potential use of funds.



At the same time, Pennsylvania's Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program would provide a 10-year break. Under LERTA, tax payments increased gradually until at the end of a decade, the full assessment is charged on new construction.



The LERTA benefits will help draw businesses that might choose other locations, such as southern New Jersey. The Garden State has seen increased interest, particularly in the open space south and east of Philadelphia. Lisa Pektor said the LERTA could be a deciding factor in luring businesses to UMBT over south Jersey farmland.



"The NID offsets the LERTA," Township Manager Nelson said, using the jargon of development. Assessments on properties will alleviate the impact of tax breaks.



River Pointe will bring change to the township and the region, all agree. Traffic will increase, though Lou Pektor said the LVPC's estimate of 15,475 passenger car trips and 3,015 truck trips on a typical weekday is high. Lisa Pektor said the projected traffic counts represent "a worst-case scenario."



And thanks to a text amendment to the township's zoning code, buildings as high as 100 feet may go up, but Lou Pektor said there will only be one or two of those, with most topping out at 45 feet.

The sloping topography of the land will partly hide some of the construction, Lisa Pektor said.



More than half of the 800 acres will be kept as open space, Lou Pektor said, with open space and trails. Buildings will cover about 130 acres, and about the same acreage will be impervious surface (roads, parking lots).



When the township will see big changes will be determined by the market for RPL buildings, Lisa Pektor said. The "build out" date of is five, even 10 years away. RPL is negotiating with tenants, but so far, not saying who will occupy the site.



"The types of tenants we have been talking to are international, not just national," she said. "They look at multiple sites" and keep their plans quiet.



RPL is already helping to support Upper Mount Bethel's and Portland's fire companies, Lou Pektor said. That is part of their goal of working with the community.



"We're trying to work with the township," he said. "The REITs (real-estate investment trusts) wouldn't do that." REITs are large companies that invest in and often operate industrial, office, retail, apartment and other buildings.



"When this property went into play, we were in an open bidding process," he said. He bought the land in 2019.



"We were the only non-REIT (bidding.) In hindsight, I believe those players would have handled some things a lot different with this township than we have. It would have been a much tougher battle," he said.



"They'd have gone a lot faster," Lisa Pektor said of the REITs, which are traded on exchanges like stocks. "They wouldn't have set up the NID."



Count the township manager among those with questions about development, but he is looking forward to the benefits too.



"Sure, I have concerns, it's my home," Nelson said. "But there's not any place here to easily get a job. Young people are moving on. Especially college graduates. It's a great place, but what are we going to do?"



Nelson said the goal should be to guide the change so it helps all, rather than try to fight something that is allowed by zoning and will bring in money. Much of UMBT is preserved open space, paying no property taxes or reduced taxes.



"Municipalities must be funded and the tax base must be increased," he said.



He also said the LVPC could work more with small townships.



"I really think the staff members do a great job" but he said some commissioners make comments that are inflammatory and not based in reality. Nelson joined the LVPC board this year, giving him a spot at the table.



Many area residents welcome RPL, looking forward to jobs and tax revenue for Upper Mount Bethel, the county and the Bangor Area School District, they said. Among them is Martin Pinter, chairman of the township board of supervisors, who said at the last LVPC meeting that region needs better jobs and more money for the schools.



"Many people we've talked to are in favor our development," Lisa Pektor said, though the opposition tends to be more vocal.



Meanwhile, many more meetings and decisions remain before River Pointe is up and operating.



"This is the one of the biggest projects in the history of the Lehigh Valley," LVPC Executive Director Bradley said. "It's important that we keep up a positive dialogue to get this right."