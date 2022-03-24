Opponents of River Pointe Logistics Park raised familiar complaints Thursday about the Upper Mount Bethel Township industrial development, the same arguments that did not sway their local government.
The forum Thursday was the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's virtual meeting, but the LVPC has no authority to stop Lou Pektor's 700-plus acre plan, known as RPL. That did not stop the opposition from talking again about the project's effect on development, the Delaware Water Gap, traffic and more. They contend the industrial plan will wreck their rural way of life.
Attorney Gary Asteak started the meeting by discussing the limited role of the LVPC.
"Our review ought to be a professional one. We are looking for constructive comments, objective comments and within the context of respecting the local municipality for making the choices they made," he said. "This is a project that was zoned industrial by the municipality."
The commission's own review of the plan finds it "generally consistent" with the LVPC's plan for the Lehigh Valley. Pektor's land is in an industrial zone, and he has the right to build on it. The commission in most cases does not vote on whether a development can proceed. It votes on sending its professional staff's reviews to municipalities, which have the final decision on land use.
The review approved Thursday for the division of 804 acres into 12 building lots, open space and a walking trail includes caveats, noting that the traffic generated by the industrial park along the Delaware River may exceed the capacity of local roads. There is also a railroad bridge on River Road under which big trucks might get stuck, creating safety and traffic problems, according to LVPC Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz.
Those issues were already discussed at an LVPC committee meeting Tuesday. Pektor's team appeared at that meeting, but did not address the full commission Thursday.
After commissioners spoke, the public weighed in against River Pointe.
"If this development is coming, we got to have the infrastructure," Upper Mount Bethel Township Supervisor John Bermingham said.
Township resident Charles Cole, one of the organizers of the band of opponents who go from meeting to meeting, said the tax revenue River Pointe will generate is not the only aspect of the project to be considered. According to Pektor, that revenue will include millions of dollars for the township, Northampton County and Bangor Area School District.
"People don't want to talk about the downside of these things," he said, although the negative effects have been brought up at several meetings.
During the commissioners' discussion of River Pointe, LVPC Commissioner John McGorry denounced the development, while coming to grips with the fact that the LVPC has no authority.
He referred to RPL as "a ridiculous endeavor by a developer" even though Pektor's land is in an industrial zone and an approved use.
"You're not allowed to make that judgment" as a commissioner, LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said.
"I just think this is a totally ridiculous situation," McGorry said, adding, "I know we can't do anything."
Despite the lack of authority, the commission's review of RPL will continue: "As the larger planned industrial park proposal moves forward, the LVPC reserves the right to review each individual subdivision or development proposal related to this project... "
The Confluence, Peron Development's residential and retail development for the former Days Inn site in downtown Easton, was less controversial, with the commissioners' approving the favorable staff review quickly.