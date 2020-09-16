PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl Area School District says it's shutting down the high school after two people tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to 69 News, the school's principal said the district is working with the state Health Department, which recommended closing the high school to students for seven calendar days.
The letter says teachers are still required to report to school. Meantime, the school will be cleaned, and all school sports have been postponed through this weekend.
In-person classes are set to resume on September 23.
The district did not say if it was students or faculty who got sick.