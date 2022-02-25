PEN ARGYL, Pa. | The Pen Argyl High School in Northampton County is being recognized for the "good character" of its students.
It's one of only 67 schools nationwide, and the only in Pennsylvania, to be named a state school of character for 2022 by Character.org.
Students who are involved say their goal to ensure character is central to the entire student body.
"I think that the pillars of the knight code- it's been brought into every aspect of the school like sports, mock trial team, academic teams like scholastic scrimmage and just in the classroom in general," said Rose Falletta, a senior. "I think it's become a universal theme."
It's a theme that includes raising over 30,000 dollars for Penn State's THON, feeding hundreds of needy families at Thanksgiving and starting a mental health awareness program.