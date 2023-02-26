PEN ARGYL, Pa. - The Chief of Police, Slate Belt Regional Police Dept., received a complaint from the owner of a property located at the 100 block of W. Applegate Avenue in Pen Argyl on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m.

According to police, the complaint alleged that a tenant, identified as John D. Hegedus, had made threats against another tenant.

Upon investigating the matter, it was revealed that Hegedus had used his personal Facebook page to publicly post a message offering to pay someone to harm the tenant.

The Chief of Police viewed the post and determined that it had caused the tenant substantial fear. An arrest warrant was issued for Hegedus.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Hegedus was apprehended and taken before a Magisterial District Judge, who set his bail at $35,000 with a 10% option.