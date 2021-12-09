PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Students in a Slate Belt school district are learning virtually on Thursday as police investigate a threat.
Pen Argyl Area School District officials were notified Thursday morning of a social media account that made a threatening message, according to Slate Belt Regional police.
Police advised the district to go remote for the day as a safety precaution, so police can investigate the source of the threat and its credibility, officials said.
The social media account has since been taken down, but investigators are working to get a search warrant to find out who owns the account and posted the message, police said.
Authorities did not comment further on what the message said.
Police and the superintendent expect to release more information later Thursday.