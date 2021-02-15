Northampton County Courthouse

Annamarie Robertone is running for Northampton County Council.

Robertone, a lifelong Slate Belt resident, is looking to fill an at-large seat for a four-year term.

"I am not a politician -- I intend to represent the residents of the county," she said in a statement.

Her campaign will focus on fiscal conservatism, government transparency, the inclusion of public input on all issues, cutting expenses when and where possible, and keeping Gracedale Nursing Home county-run, she said in a news release.

She's retired from a professional career, with a background in management, project development, strategic planning, budget development, and more.

