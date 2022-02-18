ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Penn State Extension announced it is offering a Pesticide Applicator Short Course for landscape professionals who are preparing to take the Pennsylvania Pesticide Applicator Certification exams.
This multi-day event covers training for the following exams: Core, Category 6 (Ornamentals and Shade Trees), Category 7 (Turf and Lawn), Category 10 (Right-of-Way), and Category 23 (Parks/Schools Pest Management), according to course officials.
The course begins with the Core on March 21 and 23, 2022.
The event will be held at the South Whitehall Township Building, 4444 Walbert Ave., Allentown, Pa. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by March 15, 2022.
To learn more and register online, visit the website.
Study materials are not included with the registration fee. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own Core and Category study materials for the class. Training packets should be ordered in advance to ensure availability for use during the course.
Ordering information is available online.
If you cannot register online, Penn State advisors ask you call for assistance at 1-877-345-0691 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Questions regarding the March Pesticide Applicator Short Course can be directed to Amy Korman at amk6396@psu.edu or call 610-813-6614.