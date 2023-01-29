WESCOSVILLE, Pa. - From dancing to raffles, the Penn State Lehigh Valley Alumni Society is aiming to end pediatric cancer.

"I'm very proud to bring the event when you see the success stories," said Christopher Bogden, Dance for a Cure chair

For the first time since the pandemic, Dance for a Cure made its return at the Shepherds Hill Golf Club in Wescosville. It comes ahead of THON's big marathon at Penn State starting February 17th. All proceeds go toward THON and Four Diamonds, a childhood cancer charity. Dance for a Cure chair, Christopher Bogden said he has noticed a difference since its inception in 2013.

"When I first got involved in THON, there was one in four survivors. Today there's three in four survivors," said Bogden.

"The energy here is amazing," said Debra Williams of Orefield.

Debra Wiliams has been coming back year after year.

"It's such a good cause, it's just such a good cause and that's why we come every year," said Williams.

It featured professional instructors teaching Irish, Zumba, Native American and belly dancing. The Nittany Lion mascot was front and center.

"To see it grow and to see all of these people come and it just makes everything worthwhile," said Dance for a Cure co-founder Lori Kapes.

Kapes tells us she is hoping people gain more knowledge about pediatric cancer and THON in general. Bogden tells us they will keep supporting researchers and pediatric cancer caretakers.

"For now, we'll dance for a cure until one day we can dance in celebration," said Bogden.