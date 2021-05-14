Charlie Dent spent years as a congressman from the Lehigh Valley.
So he, of all people, knows that things don't always go to plan, and a plan that has his name on it certainly didn't!
Back on March 3, 2020, Penn State Lehigh Valley had a groundbreaking for a new STEM wing that Dent raised money for and lent his name to.
"The very next week, the country shut down," says PSU Lehigh Valley Chancellor Tina Richardson.
Chancellor Richardson says she was thrilled that their school's new $14.4 million expansion project would include the Charles W. Dent STEM wing.
"He was a thought partner to me from the beginning of my tenure as chancellor, and when he agreed to lend his name to the expansion, I was absolutely delighted," she says.
But when the pandemic hit, the shovels were stored. Later - when it was safe - the school dug in again, and Chancellor Richardson says after a lot of hard work and determination, they are ecstatic that they are going to move into the new expansion, including the STEM wing, in a matter of a few weeks.
And that means, it's finally time to honor the man with his name on the building.
The gala to honor Dent and his accomplishments, will be virtual, but still be packed with a list of people talking about his career and accomplishments.
"And maybe we'll even have a few surprise guests that Charlie doesn't know about," teased Richardson.
The Charles W. Dent Blue & White Gala from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, is a virtual event but an online silent auction is already underway leading up to the main event.
If you'd like to attend the gala, you are welcome. It's free and open to the public! You can find all the information on PSU Lehigh Valley's website.