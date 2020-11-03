CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - You can't help but notice the front is missing on Penn State Lehigh Valley, as the university moves along with a new $14.4-million expansion. The project started right as the pandemic hit.
"It only made sense for us to proceed forward with haste,” said Dr. Tina Q. Richardson, the chancellor of the satellite campus. She says a growing student body made the expansion necessary-their enrollment is now around 1,000. The addition will bring the campus's first full-service cafeteria.
"Many of our students will come early for classes, have breakfast, have lunch," she said.
The addition will also bring a lounge and a new STEM wing.
"The whole student body was ecstatic about this. We wholeheartedly support this expansion that actually the student government association allocated $1.6 million from the student activities fee for the expansion,” said Sherina Suthakar, a biology major at the campus.
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields are among the leading employers in the region. “That's who we serve, college students that are looking for gainful employment on the other side of their degree," Dr. Richardson said.
“It's such a great benefit because were able to get that personable one-on-one experience with our professors," Suthakar said.
The project is expected to be completed this spring.
"The university knows the Lehigh Valley is in a growth area of the state and so, yes, you'll see a more vibrant, active Penn State Lehigh Valley," Dr. Richardson said.