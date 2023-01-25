For most of us, when you looked out your window Wednesday it was like a winter postcard.

But then reality hits: this is the first big storm of the season. PennDOT crews have been working for more than 24 hours to treat the roads and clear them so drivers can get to their destinations.

"We do hit all of the major roadways, but some of the smaller ones aren't addressed until later so folks might see their neighborhood roads not get plowed as much this part of the storm, but we do clear the road out afterwards," said PennDOT Press Officer Sean Brown.

But some people aren't intimidated by a little snow. They know slow, steady, and careful will get you where you need to go.

Linda Watkins had to take a friend to the doctor.

"They're wet now before it was like heavy slop," said Watkins.

Michael Ross had this advice for anyone hitting the streets during the storm.

"Yes, don't drive too fast and just watch your distance between the car in front of you," said Ross.

While everyone was focused on driving safely, for some, this snow storm was also about making memories.

Jovan Ferreira brought his sister, father and his kids out to do some sledding.

"We struggled to get here because the snow was kind of thick on the roads so we drove down. It took a little while but we are sledding. We're trying to find the best hill really. This one isn't too steep but it's good for the babies so we're spending some time here," said Ferreira.