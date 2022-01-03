ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online display for plan for Maple Drive Bridge in Northampton County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to replace the Maple Drive Bridge over a tributary to Bertsch Creek in Lehigh Township.
PennDOT says the purpose of the project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge which was constructed in 1933 and to provide continued safe and efficient access on Maple Drive.
The project consists of replacing the existing single-span steel I-beam bridge, reconstructing the pavement along the roadway tie-ins of the new precast reinforced concrete box culvert structure and replacing guide rail.
The existing 26’-0” curb-to-curb bridge width consisting of two 11-foot lanes and two 2-foot shoulders will be maintained.
The bridge will be closed for approximately 3 months to all traffic during construction.
The proposed 2.3 mile detour route will utilize PA 248 (Lehigh Drive) and Mountain View Drive.
Work is expected to take place during the 2023 construction season.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project.
It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.