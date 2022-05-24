HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The late spring and summer months mean more people walking around their neighborhoods.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is preaching pedestrian safety. Officials got together in Northampton County Tuesday for a little demonstration.
Folks crossed the street in a crosswalk. The exercise forced drivers to slow down and stop. Police waited in case they did not follow the law.
PennDOT spokesperson Sean Brown hopes drivers are extra careful this time of year.
"We have the busy summer season coming up here, lots of kids out there on the roadways that could be walking around and going where they're going. So we want to highlight this, this time of year," Brown said.
"But it's really a year-round thing we want to highlight."
According to PennDOT, pedestrian deaths rose from 2020 to last year.
However, pedestrian deaths are still down from the last pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.