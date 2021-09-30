PennDOT is looking for a few good men and women to cover jobs for the winter months.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation held a job fair Thursday at its Northampton County location off of Freemansburg Avenue.
District and county employees were on hand to answer questions regarding the application process and to conduct interviews.
PennDOT needs to fill a variety of positions, including drivers, mechanics, and clerks.
If you missed Thursday's event, there will be more job fairs coming up in our region.
"We're not only going to be doing it here in Northampton County but we are going to be doing other counties throughout our district, District 5 and that will be coming up within the next several weeks," said Rodney Vanscavish with Northampton County Maintenance.
It's not too late to apply.
You can see the current listings on their website, or call the district office in Allentown at 610-798-4280.
Details are also available on PennDOT's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.