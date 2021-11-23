PALMER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT has another update for drivers Tuesday about an ongoing road closure in Northampton County.

PennDOT officials tell us they were hoping to wrap up repairs Wednesday along part of Main Street, between Palmer and Upper Nazareth Townships.

They had been fixing up a second sinkhole that was found two weeks ago after they had fixed up the first sinkhole found two months ago.

Now they say they've found even more sinkhole activity that will take time to repair.

That stretch of road has been closed since mid-September.

