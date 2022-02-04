ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Since I've been out here it's gotten better and better with the snow removal. It's not as bad as it could be," says Allentown resident Karon Stewart.
After a long day of messy roads, PennDOT lifted speed limit restrictions on all major roadways in our area just after 6 p.m. Friday.
But earlier Friday, black ice was a major issue. Police were being called to accidents in areas like West Penn Township, Schuylkill County and Mahoning Township, Carbon County.
Luckily, PennDOT worked throughout the day to salt all major roadways, making those slick spots a little easier to navigate.
"It seems like they've been doing their job," said Stewart.
Aside from driving, PennDOT warns of trees causing some issues. Branches that could easily break under the weight of ice could end up damaging your car. Icy trees falling and power lines blocking the roads are another concern.
"We do have ice, they're freezing up on limbs. Limbs could come down if you're driving on the roadways," said PennDOT spokesman Sean Brown. "We always make sure our chainsaws are ready and things if we have to go clear trees off roadways."
And while those roads may not seem too bad at this point, you never know where those pockets of ice will be. So please, use caution.
"I would drive slow, especially because it's been raining since yesterday. Driving slow is the best way to go," Stewart said.