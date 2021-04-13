BETHLEHEM, Pa. - PennDOT wants to build a 2nd Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem.
The Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem may be getting a companion, according to PennDOT. The organization thinks it's the best way to free up that stretch of 378.
PennDOT knows it's a problem but it's complicated to fix — there's not a lot of space and they don't want to shut the road down to expand it. Which is why they think a second bridge - one for each flow of traffic - is the best option.
"There were a number of options the engineers looked at and they have a preferred alternative,” said Ron Young, the District 5 Press Officer for PennDOT.
The two bridge option, option 3B, would repair the existing bridge — which is in pretty good shape — and build a new one parallel to it.
About 55,000 vehicles a day travel on the nearly 100-year-old bridge, constructed from 1921 to 1924.
"It's not just vehicular traffic, there's a lot of pedestrians that use this bridge. There's a lot of bicycles that use this bridge,” Young said.
It's a necessary artery for events like Musikfest and Celtic Fest. The new bridge would connect into Brighton Street.
“And go right onto that new bridge and go northbound on 378,” Young said.
To be clear: This is still just conceptual. PennDOT still needs preliminary engineering, meaning this project has a long way to go.
When it's all said and done, PennDOT thinks it will cost about $75 million.
“The majority of the projects that come out through PennDOT are 80% funded with federal highway dollars,” Young said.
The FAST Act, which is the current federal funding program that helps fund projects like this, expires in September.
President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan would essentially be an extension of those funds.
There is an open comment period for the public until May 7.