N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - PennDOT says a new project in North and South Whitehall is all to make Route 309 safer for drivers and pedestrians. But some say they'll lose their property over it, and businesses worry about the traffic it could cause over the next two years.
James Stettler has lived in his house in North Whitehall Township for the last 51 years.
"My whole life is right here on this piece of property," Stettler said. "And all I wanted to do is live out the rest of my life here on my property."
It's right on Route 309, at Orefield and Kernsville Road. And it's one of the two houses that could potentially be lost to PennDOT's project, based on how it's mapped out at this point in time.
"My wife and I completely renovated the entire house," Stettler said. "I've got all new plumbing in the house, all new electric in the house, a brand-new kitchen, a brand-new bathroom upstairs and downstairs."
As PennDOT's plans currently stand, the house next door to Stettler could also go to the Commonwealth. It's been abandoned for about the last 30 years, according to Stettler.
The plan is to upgrade 2.9 miles of shoulders on Route 309 in North and South Whitehall townships, widening roads at several intersections to provide turning lanes.
"It will also require some upgrades to the drainage systems along that road, some bridge work," Ron Young, District Press Officer for PennDOT Engineering District 5, said.
Young stresses this exact plan has not been finalized yet, meaning it's not clear exactly which homes will be affected, partially or fully.
He says the plans are all for people's safety.
"If you've taken that roadway at all during, say, peak rush hours, either in the morning or the afternoon, it's very congested," Young said. "It's very difficult at some times to make left turn movements at these intersections."
Young says PennDOT will also be adding pedestrian safety crosswalks, as well as signal devices to allow crossing those intersections.
The goal during construction is to keep at least one lane open, in each direction. But Young says traffic will occasionally have to be stopped in one direction.
"But that won't be frequent. And it'll be at off-peak times most of the time," Young said. "But there will be some times it's just going to be a little longer for people to get through."
PennDOT hopes to start construction by late 2024, Young says, and be complete by the end of 2026. That means two years of construction that could affect businesses.
"That might discourage customers in the future during the project period, which is two years and that's two seasons for us," Matthew McClanahan said. "So that's a that's a lot of potential loss for business."
McClanahan co-owns Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre, which is one of those businesses on 309.
"We just found out about this, like three days ago," McClanahan said. "I'm still not confident that this plan really, really has the community in mind."
But Stettler, who could lose his home to the Commonwealth, says he would be willing to move to his second building on his property if PennDOT were to both compensate him for all the renovations he just put into his house, as well as make his second building livable.
"I do not want to lose my house," Stettler said. "But if PennDOT is willing to cooperate with me, then I would be willing to cooperate with them."
"We do have real estate appraisals that are done, and they are compensated at fair market value," Young said.
Anyone living in the area who has concerns should fill out PennDot's questionnaire. Follow the instructions at the bottom to mail or email the filled form out.