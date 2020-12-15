PennDOT officials say the snow could come down at two to 3 inches an hour Wednesday night, which will be difficult to keep up with, but they have the manpower and equipment to do so.
All they ask of you is to stay home and be patient.
PennDOT spokesman Ron Young says many of the trucks are full and the equipment prepared coming off of Monday's storm, making preps for Wednesday's predicted double-digit snowstorm a little easier.
Young says the rate of the snowfall will be a little harder to handle, though. He says drivers will be plowing around the clock, but the snow will probably disrupt rush-hour traffic. And, depending on how heavy it is, it could down trees and power lines.
Young says PennDOT is also talking with other districts, the National Guard and state police about helping manage the snow and safety operations.
Many municipalities like Hanover Township, Allentown and Bethlehem have issued snow emergencies, asking residents to move cars off of snow emergency routes.
Bethlehem crews spent the day clearing outdoor dining areas from the downtown and the south side and looking ahead.
PennDOT says with a storm this big, the public should use extreme caution.
"We want people to realize that you don't have to go out in a storm like this. This is one you really should think about alternating your schedule, staying home staying wherever you are," Young said.