ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on highways in the region because of worsening weather conditions.

PennDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads but for those who must drive, speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 80 In Carbon and Monroe counties, Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, and Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Commercial vehicles must also move to the right lane.

PennDOT says it has been treating roadways continuously, but it cannot keep all roads completely free of ice and snow.

If you must drive, PennDOT recommends you check 511PA.com for the latest closures or restrictions.