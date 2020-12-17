Wintry Weather Pennsylvania

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

 Jacqueline Dormer - member image share, Republican-Herald

PennDOT has temporarily restricted certain vehicles on highways and reduced speed limits for those traveling as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

The same restrictions are still in place Thursday morning and impact Route 33, I-78, I-80, I-81, and I-380. 

No commercial vehicles are permitted on those highways except for loaded single trailers that have approved traction devices or chains, according to PennDOT. 

School buses, RVs, and any cars/SUVs/pickup trucks towing trailers are also restricted from highway travel until further notice. 

As for speed limits, all highways listed above are restricted to 45 mph in addition to US 209, US 222, PA 309, and US 422. 

If you do need to travel while these restrictions are in place, PennDOT recommends checking 511PA.com for updates on conditions. 

