Snow in parts of Pennsylvania Saturday caused slick conditions for drivers.
PennDOT placed restrictions on major roads as the snow moved in.
A winter weather advisory for the Lehigh Valley was lifted Saturday afternoon.
PennDOT ensures they'll continue treating the surfaces well into the night when surfaces could re-freeze in single-digit temperatures.
"So, we'll be out throughout the storm and well past when the snow stops falling to make sure all roads are good," said PennDOT Press Officer, Sean Brown.
If you do plan on driving Saturday and Sunday or in any winter weather, there's a few things from PennDOT you might want to keep in mind.
- Do not use cruise control while driving on snow-covered roads.
- State law requires you to turn on your headlights when your wipers are on.
- Use your low beams in particularly bad weather, especially in cases of heavy or blowing snow.
- Do not park or abandon your vehicle on snow emergency routes.
- Do not pass or get between trucks plowing in a plow line (several trucks plowing side by side).
- Stay alert and drive slow.
"If you can delay travel until we get the roads clear, the more time you give, the plows time, the safer it is for you. Give yourself more time, slow down, and be cautious of it," said Brown.