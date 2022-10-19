BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue.

The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions. Drivers headed south on Farmersville have to make a tricky left on Freemansburg, then a quick right to continue on Farmersville.

With heavy traffic and drivers speeding, that's a difficult maneuver that has led to many accidents. Drivers headed north on the lower stretch of Farmersville face the same problem if they want to continue north or west.

Improving the Farmersville/Freemansburg crossing has been in the township's comprehensive plan since 1961, so another five years may not seem long.

PennDOT's involvement is good, and bad. Bethlehem Township will not have to pay for the proposed alignment, but the negative is that the project might not be complete until 2027.

At a meeting in September, township Commissioner Malissa Davis said the project will cost $7-$10 million. That was one of the last events she attended, as Davis died Friday at age 78.

In terms of fixing the intersection, one proposed solution is to use land at the northeast corner of the upper junction of the two roads to shift part of Farmersville Road slightly east. That would straighten it out and create a standard intersection with a traffic light.

"PennDOT will review various layouts to improve the intersection," Bethlehem Township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush said Wednesday. "We anticipate that they will land on the realignment with a traditional intersection with a signal."

John Merhottein, president of the board of commissioners, has said the Farmersville/Freemansburg junction is among the worst in the township. Some crossings along Easton Avenue, where housing development is increasing, are in the running for that title too.

On social media, residents sometimes discuss ways of avoiding busy intersections. Meanwhile, growth continues, with 220 new housing units planned for the former Bethlehem Drive-In on Easton Avenue, and Kay Builders plans to put 166 dwellings on the Miller Farm tract on Farmersville Road.