PALMER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is looking ahead to winter.

The department is hosting a job fair in Northampton County next week to interview and hire for winter positions.

There are a variety of open county positions, including CDL drivers.

Applicants should bring their resume, and CDL operators should bring their driver's license and medical card.

The job fair is set for Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at PennDOT's Northampton County office, at 3300 Freemansburg Avenue in the Easton area.

Open jobs can be seen online.