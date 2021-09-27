ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair with onsite interviews and some job offers.
The job fair will be held at the PennDOT Northampton County office in Easton on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
The office is located at 3300 Freemansburg Avenue, Easton.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available.
District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.
PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in the county, including CDL operators, mechanics, and clerks.
Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume. CDL operators also should bring their current driver’s license and medical card.
Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.