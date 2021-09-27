PennDOT crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather

 

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair with onsite interviews and some job offers.  

The job fair will be held at the PennDOT Northampton County office in Easton on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

The office is located at 3300 Freemansburg Avenue, Easton.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available.

District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in the county, including CDL operators, mechanics, and clerks.

Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume. CDL operators also should bring their current driver’s license and medical card.

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.