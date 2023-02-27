ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a sight not seen in months for many people across the 69 News viewing area. Snow made its appearance for a majority of the area Monday night after a mild start to the new year.

Flakes started falling just before 5 p.m. in Allentown, then turned to sleet and rain. By 6 p.m., it was sticking in the Poconos and by 10 p.m., temperatures dropped enough for the snow to completely cover the ground.

Old Man Winter took his sweet time this season, but as Mother Nature reminded us, winter is not over.

"Mild, very mild," PennDOT District 5 Press Officer, Ron Young said. "It's probably the mildest one I've experienced in 29 years."

Young said crews were waiting for it. They coated the roads with liquid salt and brine earlier in the day and then plow trucks waited on standby monitoring changing conditions.

"Our trucks are equipped with air temperatures as well as road surface temperature thermometers," Young said. "They can determine in each cab of each truck on their route, what they need to do, and then go from there as the storm progresses."

PennDOT's District 5 is responsible for state roadways in Berks, Schuylkill, parts of the Poconos, and back down to Lehigh and Northampton counties. Young said for the 2022-2023 winter season, the area's budget was $19.7 million, but so far only half of the funds have been used. With more winter weather on the way, that will likely change.

"Listen to the groundhog," Allentown resident Angela said. "He said six more weeks. So, I said snowstorm in March. Close enough."

People picking up their groceries Monday night before the snow started to stick agreed they're ready for spring, but they say if it's going to snow, it might as well be worth it.

"I have more children besides these two, and they are all looking forward to snow so they can have a snow day," Allentown mom Michelle Mason said.

As exciting as it may be for some, snow and ice can be dangerous, so keep safety in mind.

"Drive defensively, go slower, leave a lot of room between your vehicle and the vehicle you're following," Young said. "If you're behind a plow truck, stay six car lengths or more behind it. Never try to pass a plow truck."