PennDOT is responding to concerns, one week after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh.
In a news conference Friday, the agency said that even with billions in new federal funding through the infrastructure bill, it's not enough to meet all of Pennsylvania's road needs.
There are currently 47 bridges across Lehigh County rated "poor" right now, 109 in Berks County, and 39 in Northampton County, according to the Federal Highway Administration. That's the same rating the Frick Park Bridge in Pittsburgh had before it came crashing down last week, injuring 10 people.
In the wake of that accident, PennDOT is now trying to reassure drivers.
"The public should be very much assured that we're doing everything we can to make sure our infrastructure is very safe," said Highway Administration Deputy Director Mike Keiser.
"Just because they say poor doesn't mean that there's something significantly wrong with that bridge that's putting them in jeopardy," said PennDOT Deputy Director Melissa Batula.
Batula said PennDOT inspects around 18,000 bridges every year, but there's a priority system that determines which ones get fixed first.
"A lot of different factors go into what's going to make that a regional priority. Is it used by Emergency Management personnel? Is it on a route to a hospital?" said Batula.
Batula said the new federal infrastructure bill will provide Pennsylvania with $1.6 billion in funding for bridge repairs. That means bridges like the one on Walnut Street in Allentown over the Cedar Creek, that's 197 years old, might finally get fixed.
But she also says it won't be enough.
"Even with these new federal funds, we have a large gap between our available funding and the needs of our system," said Batula.
Needs Batula said continue to grow across the state, and the Lehigh Valley, every year.