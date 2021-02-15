ALLENTOWN, Pa. -PennDOT hit the roads early Monday, getting ready for yet another storm to hit the area.
They've been putting down salt on the road, but icy weather calls for a few more preps as well.
"Double check other equipment such as saws, chainsaws, anything they may need to trim and remove branches from the roadway," said PennDOT spokesman Ron Young.
The crews are watching out for downed wires as well. PennDOT will not touch any downed wires and neither should you.
PPL is also placing crews where the storm may hit the hardest. It doesn't take much ice to knock out power, but PPL says it's been working on the system to make sure when the severe weather hits, the lights stay on.
"It's very important that we are able to monitor all 29 counties, and all 1.4 million customers to make sure that we provide safe and reliable power to them at all times," said Jane George, regional affairs director for PPL.
The company has been working on smart grid technology over the last five years. Workers in a command center can re-direct power to areas in need in case of an outage.
"We've had one million avoided outages because of smart grid technology," George said.
If you do experience an outage, PPL says call, text, or let them know via the web.
Make sure you have an emergency kit ready, meaning keep devices charged, and have food, water, and medication you may need on hand.
Plus, a light source to see in the dark until the power comes back on.
"If the lights do go out, it's a better idea to have a flashlight on hand because candles unfortunately can cause fires," George said.
Road crews are hoping people stay home with the lights on, because this type of weather can be tricky. They say even if you see a truck drive by spreading material, the road can get icy real quick.
"Our trucks can go by and put salt down, the salt melts whatever is there and it could refreeze back up," Young said.