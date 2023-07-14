LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - PennFuture is sharing a "model ordinance" municipalities can use to have more of a say over warehouse development. The nonprofit says it could help with much-needed updates to rules that were put in place decades ago.

The model ordinance is welcomed in Lower Nazareth, which is a township that manager Lori Stauffer calls "warehouse weary." She says there are over nine million square feet of warehousing within 13 square miles.

"Without good ordinances on the books, municipalities are really kind of hamstrung and how much they can control the development once it comes in the door," said Brigitte Meyer, a staff attorney at PennFuture.

So PennFuture's new model ordinance aims to help municipalities update their zoning rules. It's all about balancing overburdened roads, noise and air pollution with the fact that shopping has shifted online and people want their packages ASAP.

The organization says the definitions for "warehouse" and "distribution center" have drastically changed over the last few decades, since many of these ordinances were put in place.

"We want to know, how big is this thing, and how much truck traffic are we dealing with? So, that's how we have chosen to distinguish between the different uses, and then we've crafted sort of regulations that are tailored to each of these different uses," said Meyer.

Stauffer says the model ordinance comes at the perfect time, since the Board of Supervisors is currently working to update its zoning map and ordinance.

She noted the board recently tried to address warehousing by removing it as a permitted use in a light industrial zoning district and by adopting a map that designates certain properties for development rights acquisition.

Stauffer said the Municipalities Planning Code hasn't been meaningfully amended since being adopted in 1968. She says what PennFuture provided is a great start.

"It's not anti-development," said Meyer. "We obviously recognize that these types of facilities have economic benefits in the communities where they're located."

Among the projects being discussed in Lower Nazareth are two Northampton Farms warehouses proposed to be just off Route 191.

Thursday, Lowhill Township nixed plans for a proposed warehouse off Route 100.