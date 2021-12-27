A jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $130,000 was won in Lehigh County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The ticket, sold for the Dec. 23 drawing, matched all five balls drawn: 09-14-15-23-26.
It was sold at Binny Mart, 4481 Mauch Chunk Road, Coplay. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
More than 40,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.