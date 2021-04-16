BETHLEHEM, Pa. | State regulators have approved a rate increase for Bethlehem water customers.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved an 8.4 percent water rate increase, according to a news release from the city. City officials will now work to determine when the increase will go into effect.
Bethlehem applied to the state in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials said the rate increase is necessary to cover the “ever-increasing operating and maintenance expenses” and for the stability of the water fund, according to the news release. But Mayor Bob Donchez has asked his administration to review a timeframe for implementing the new rates, citing the potential impact on the ongoing economic recovery. The city will also receive economic stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The Mayor will advocate for a strategic plan with regard to City finances,” according to a statement.
The city last increased water rates in 2014.