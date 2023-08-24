Pennsylvania's initiative to expand broadband access is coming to Bethlehem next week, and its organizers want to hear from the public the old-fashioned way: in person.

Focus on broadband internet grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people attended school and worked from home. High-speed internet moved beyond game-playing and social media, becoming critical to education and the economy.

Pennsylvania is due to receive about $1.2 billion in federal funds for broadband expansion, and public input will shape how that it spent.

"Your input about broadband access is critical to creating programs that meet the needs of our community now and in the future," according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.

The authority is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Fowler Center, 511 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem. It is even providing a meal in a box for anybody who attends, and children are welcome. There will be coloring books and crayons.

Registration is not required, but the authority asks people planning to attend to complete a short survey (names are not required) on its website.

The authority's goal is to "minimize the digital divide." Residents, businesses and government representatives are asked to contribute to the conversation.

The meeting Aug. 30 is being coordinated with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.