ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a first-of-a-kind case in the commonwealth, testing protections for medical marijuana users.
At the center of the case is a nursing school student who was removed for using medical marijuana for a disability. Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act gives users some protection.
"It indicates they are not permitted to discriminate against having a medical marijuana card," said Ed Easterly, a labor attorney based in Allentown.
On the other hand, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act does not require employers to accommodate a federal schedule 1 drug, like marijuana, even with a disability.
"Since this was essentially a request to use an illegal drug, it is not a reasonable accommodation under the act," Easterly said.
The court agreed with the PHRA, it's up to the employer.
The employer does not need to accommodate somebody's use for a safety sensitive position, which could put users at risk of losing their jobs.
"Someone says I can't do my job unless I'm using medical marijuana, while at work, that is not a reasonable accommodation," Easterly said.
The case will likely be appealed. Easterly says different states have ruled in different directions. Ultimately, it comes down to federal law.
"Until the federal law changes we can't make any guarantees about what a state court will ultimately rule," Easterly said.