BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M and the City of Allentown Police Department announced that joint patrols will begin on Wednesday, May 19, and will continue throughout different dates during the summer.
These proactive patrols will focus on deterring crime within the city and have an emphasis on confiscating drugs and illegal guns, according to a joint statement.
“Troopers are proud to serve, and always willing to assist anywhere within the Commonwealth when requested,” said Captain Joseph Sokolofski, Commanding Officer of Troop M.
“Both troopers and Allentown police officers will collectively work together for a safer Allentown, for both residents and business owners alike,” added Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr.