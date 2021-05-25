BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M in Bethlehem have announced the official Memorial Day weekend enforcement period, which begins on Friday, May 28, and ends at midnight on Monday, May 31, officials stated Tuesday.
This safety initiative P.A.D.E.E.P (Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program) targets anyone who drives in a dangerous way, which could include violations such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, and DUI's, officials say.
The official press release statement also noted that S.T.E.A.D.D. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers) and D.R.E. (Drug Recognition Expert) Troopers will specifically focus on stopping people who are driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M urges travelers to “Think before You Drink”, and be mindful of continuing efforts to prevent drinking and driving.
They also remind drivers under the age of 21 who choose to operate a motor vehicle with any amount of alcohol in their system could suffer severe criminal penalties.
Drivers are also reminded of Pennsylvania’s “Move Over Law,” which requires anyone approaching an emergency response area and are unable to safely merge into a lane further away, must "pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit."
Fines for offending drivers can range from $500.00 for the first offense to $2,000.00 for a third and subsequent offense, according to state officials. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police and their presence this Memorial Day weekend, visit their website.