HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania will become one of a handful of states to expand eligibility for overtime pay beyond federal thresholds, starting Saturday.
When it was approved in January, the new overtime regulation was estimated to expand overtime pay eligibility to 82,000 of the very lowest-paid salaried workers through 2022.
The regulation phases in the increase in two steps and requires in 2022 that salaried workers earning up to $875 a week, or $45,500 a year, get time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week. The first salary step increase takes effect in 2021 to $780 a week, or $40,650 a year.