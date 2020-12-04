EASTON, Pa. - Across the Lehigh Valley, people are sizing things up at Christmas tree fundraisers.
Over in Easton, Pennsylvania Water Rescue is selling Douglas Firs.
"These trees are a new start for us because this is our first time selling them at the new location, our new station on Lehigh Drive," said Chief Braden Bachman.
Back in February, the non-profit organization that specializes in water, high terrain and ice rescues was told their building on 13th Street was sold and their lease wasn't being renewed.
The team worried it wouldn't be able to find a place big enough for their equipment, and close to waterways for just $1 a year. But then, Lafayette College came to the rescue.
"They stepped up to the plate and really with open arms and pretty much they are the reason why we're still open and serving the community today," said Bachman.
Lafayette remodeled the 7,000-square-foot building and the team moved in. But the pandemic kept them from raising any money, until now.
"This is extremely important to us, this will cover our insurance premiums for next year, heating and air-conditioning expenses, fuel costs, and truck maintenance," said Bachman.
It's not what most people have on their Christmas list.
But with every tree sold, Bachman says the team is not only paying the bills, they're also sharing a little Christmas spirit with the community.
Pennsylvania Water Rescue's new station and tree lot is located at 620 Lehigh Drive in Easton. Their hours are Monday Through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.