BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, though it's unclear if the House will consider it.
The changing of the clocks involves the alarm, the microwave, the stove, the car and perhaps the most difficult of all: the body.
"It takes me days to adjust, and I don't think I ever really adjust," said Paul Ricciardi of Bethlehem. "I think I just spend six months tired."
"They were up until ten o' clock at night," Mallory Gagliano-Barnhart of Palmer Township said about her two kids. "No one wants to go to sleep. It's a nightmare."
That, and a potential decrease in crime when it's lighter later, are among the reasons many want to make daylight saving time permanent.
"I think it's a great idea," said Jeanette Keppel of Palmer Township. "See the sun longer and just for your spirits."
"I would like to see it stay daylight saving time all the time," said Tom Keppel of Palmer Township.
The time has come, according to Senator Marco Rubio, who sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act.
"If we can get this passed, we don't have to keep doing this stupidity anymore, and why we would enshrine this in our laws and keep it for so long is beyond me," said Rubio.
The U.S. actually did try this in the 70s, but Americans decided they didn't like it, so Congress listened. One of the worries then and now: kids going to and sometimes starting school in the dark.
Mom Mallory Gagliano-Barnhart still thinks the pros outweigh the cons.
"Yeah, you might need to be a little extra careful, but it'll be nice, at least they'll be able to play outside later in the afternoon, in the daylight," said Gagliano-Barnhart.
Others are not so sure.
"I think it has its ups and downs, either way you look at it," said Jesus Manresa of Whitehall. "I don't think they should get rid of it all together. It does have benefits and advantages."
Meanwhile, the nonprofit "Save Standard Time" argues standard is better for the economy and healthier for everyone.
"It doesn't bother me either way," said Marilyn Diaz of Bethlehem. "I adjust good."
If this were to be signed into law, the change wouldn't go into effect until November of 2023 because of transportation schedules that have already been set.
There have also been efforts by several states, including Pennsylvania, to either stick with just daylight saving time, or Standard Time.