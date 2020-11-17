EASTON, Pa. | Sentencing of a former Allentown police officer accused of stealing more than $300,000 from a volunteer fire company has again been delayed because of pending legal challenges surrounding his pension.
And given deadlines the court needs to follow, the former volunteer firefighter has temporarily withdrawn his guilty plea until the legal challenges play out.
In January, Corey Cole Jr. pleaded guilty in Northampton County Court to stealing more than $315,000 from the Fireman’s Relief Fund Association of Lehigh Township, where he served as a volunteer firefighter. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to single felony counts of theft and access device fraud. In exchange, prosecutors withdrew the remaining 378 charges.
Cole was scheduled to be sentenced in June, but Northampton County Judge Michael Koury delayed his sentencing until Tuesday, so issues of his police pension could be resolved.
But with a new legal challenge still pending, Cole formally withdrew his guilty plea on Tuesday, and the judge scheduled the case for trial in April. Although it’s possible he could decide to ask for his day in court, Cole is expected to again plead guilty once a state court rules on his pension challenge.
At issue is the city of Allentown’s decision to deny Cole’s pension because he was convicted of a crime. He’s since hired an attorney to appeal that decision to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, and that ruling will determine whether he serves a county or state prison sentence.
As a result of the city's denial of his pension, Cole is entitled to a lump sum payment of the roughly $75,000 he paid into the pension fund.
The fireman’s relief fund is still out nearly $65,000 after insurance covered most of its loss. Deputy District Attorney Jim Augustine said the insurance company will seek restitution of the $250,000 it paid.
If the state court upholds the city’s decision to deny Cole’s pension, the $75,000 will go the fire company, and the judge will sentence Cole to state prison. But should his appeal prove successful, Cole’s roughly $47,000 annual pension will go toward restitution for the fire and insurance companies. The judge will then sentence Cole to county prison, where he is expected to ask for work release.
Augustine said Cole is currently employed and would seek work release in order to continue providing for his family.
The court was facing a deadline to sentence Cole based on the timing of his guilty plea, according to Augustine. The decision to withdraw his plea with the understanding that he will again plead guilty essentially restarts the clock, allowing the pension issue to be resolved, he said.
Augustine said members of the fire department were disappointed by the delay but understand the reasons behind it. Provided the pension issue is finalized by the new trial date, Augustine said he expects Cole will plead guilty and be immediately sentenced.
Cole served as the treasurer of the fireman's relief fund, which uses state money to buy equipment for the fire department, where he also volunteered. He resigned from the Allentown Police Department once the allegations against him surfaced.
Investigators said Cole wrote checks to himself, used a debit card to withdraw money and wrote fake invoices for seven years and spent the money at restaurants and for online shopping.
The plea offer was an open plea, so sentencing is up the judge’s discretion. Cole remains free on bail.