EASTON, Pa. - Deer hunters will soon be able to buy antlerless deer licenses online.

The Northampton County Department of Fiscal Affairs said Monday that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has made changes in the process of purchasing antlerless deer licenses for this year’s hunting season.

The new antlerless license purchasing process will no longer accept mail-in applications. Hunters must purchase 2023-2024 antlerless licenses online or through any in-store hunting license issuing agent, according to a news release from the county.

The county says people can create an account on HuntFish.pa.gov in advance to ensure their purchase can be completed when licenses go on sale. The Northampton County Revenue Division is an authorized issuing agent located on the 2nd Floor of the Northampton County Government Center (669 Washington St., Easton, PA 18042).

The first day of antlerless license sales for residents is on Monday, June 26. Nonresidents can begin purchasing antlerless licenses on Monday, July 10.

The 2023-2024 deer season starts on September 16, 2023, and will end on January 27, 2024.