L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County say people are prowling through mailboxes.

Homes on Mockingbird Hill Road, Nursery Lane, Apple Street, and Alpine Drive reported being hit. Police say thieves have no issue opening the mail and tossing what they don't want. They've found discarded mail on the Interstate 78 westbound ramp from Route 412 from those locations.

That's not the only area being hit.

In Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, criminals were caught on camera. People on Congress Street say the crime seems calculated. Several people in the neighborhood who have fallen victim have security footage that caught the criminals in the act.

"I did see people actually going through our mailboxes," Congress Street resident Rafael Abreu said. "Not only ours, but other neighbor's mailboxes as well."

Abreu tells 69 News his mail carrier told him some of his mail was opened and tossed up the street from his house.

"One of those envelopes happened to be the new passport my wife had just recently ordered," Abreu said.

He says thieves have been targeting his street since at least the start of May. He says their tactics seem intentional.

"It's usually a group of two or three people that are coming up or down the street," Abreu said. "And you see one person at this mailbox and another person at this other mailbox. It's almost synchronized."

When a car is seen in the security video coming up the road at the same time, Abreu said, "You can actually see him pause and not go into the mailbox and continue to walk past it."

His security footage shows them hitting the missed mailbox once the car passes.

He isn't the only person who has caught the criminals in action. Other neighbors said their cameras have caught similar situations and it's leaving the community concerned and frustrated.

"Here recently, it's increasing," Abreu said. "There's no rhyme or reason. Right now it's mail, but who's to say it's not going to escalate into something else."

His security footage shows the thieves hitting the street anywhere from midnight to 4 a.m. Neighbors have seen police cruisers patrolling the street overnight.