ALLENTOWN, Pa. - WFMZ's Holly Harrar talked to some people about what they'd do with the money if they won the Mega Millions jackpot.
"What would make any American want to buy a lottery ticket? To win money," said Jessie Phillips of Allentown.
Phillips states the obvious. The Mega Millions jackpot is a whole lot of money.
"I don't expect to but you have to play to have a chance so what's 20 bucks in the grand scheme," said Trevor Kenney of Allentown.
That 20 bucks will make up for itself 50 million times if Trevor wins.
It's the second largest jackpot ever, at a cool $1 billion. Despite the odds, people are snatching up tickets in hopes to hit it big. But what does one do with $1 billion? Well, for some, it's a good time to be charitable.
"I would really try to help a lot of people out because there's too much going on with COVID and with a lot of things that are going on in the world," Phillips said.
"First things first is put the kids through college and then retire," Kenney said.
Okay, let's pretend to be selfish.
"I would move to Florence and that's where I would be," Phillips said.
"Maybe buy a boat you never know but I think I'd be on the conservative side," said John Unger, also of Allentown.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million or so. You have a better chance at being struck by lightning.
"You're feeling lucky when you go in there. If you don't win you still go back and do it again because what that's what you do," Phillips said.