ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks enjoyed free festivities this Fourth of July in Allentown, at the J. Birney Crum Stadium.
"Seeing everyone and seeing how they show their flag on this day especially it's pretty, it's beautiful," Allentown resident Lizbeth Perez said.
Many at the Independence Day celebration said the fact that the event was free, was a great way to celebrate freedom of the country.
"I think that's awesome, especially now with inflation going on and stuff,” Katie Chorab, from Catasauqua, said. “It definitely gives families and those who don't make a lot of money a free chance to come out and not spend money, and watch something beautiful."
Families could be found on the streets playing free games, like cornhole.
“It's pretty fun," Saharsh Chand, 12, from Allentown, said.
There was also free live music blasting from the stadium.
Folks did have to pay for the food. But it was a smorgasbord to choose from.
"Just eating a good hot dog that I got at the stand,” Lizbeth Perez said.
"I had cheese fries," Hector Rios, from Emmaus, said.
Katie Chorab went to the Puerto Rican food truck.
"I had the chicken duo with the French fries and I got two pastelitos, the chicken and the beef and it was really good," she said.
Chorab’s fiance, Timothy Krause, went for another food truck.
"Sausage, onions and peppers and mac and cheese was homemade, it was really good," he said.
"I ate the donuts and a slushy," Saharsh Chand said.
But of course, for many, a favorite part of the Fourth?
"Setting off fireworks," Hector Rios said.
"The fireworks,” Saharsh Chand said. “It's a really nice thing to see."
"The fireworks," Erik Heiney, of Allentown, said.
"Definitely to top the night off I would say the fireworks and spending time with like loved ones," Katie Chorab said.
"It's one of the things that sticks out for Allentown, their nice fireworks," Timothy Krause said.