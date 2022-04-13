U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - It was a pretty delightful April day Wednesday.

People got outside and enjoyed the warmth. We found people out and about in Upper Saucon Township in Lehigh County.

Plenty of people were pedaling on bicycles and out for walks. A little bit of a breeze rustled the trees.

But folks say they were just happy to be outdoors, including one woman with her young granddaughter.

"It was such a nice day, and I babysit for my granddaughter during the week, and just wanted to get her outside," said Ellen Ciaravino, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County.

We need to enjoy it while it lasts! Temperatures are set to get cooler for Easter weekend.

