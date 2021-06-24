ALLENTOWN, Pa. | People First Federal Credit Union (PFFCU), a not-for-profit, caring provider of financial services, announced a significant investment in downtown Allentown with the move of its corporate headquarters to Five City Center, at 740 Hamilton Street.
PFFCU says it has been serving the Lehigh Valley community for more than 70 years, and has experienced significant growth. It recently expanded its field of membership to include Carbon County in Pennsylvania, and Warren County in New Jersey.
The Credit Union says it needed a cost-effective and modern solution for long-term headquarters space. Approximately 90 employees will move to 24,801 square feet on the third floor of the new Class A office building.
PFFCU claims it will retain its branch location on Downyflake Lane in Allentown with Teller and Lending services as well as the drive-through and ATM services. The branch will be renovated though, and upgraded to better serve members.
The move caps a series of commitments to Allentown in recent months. In January, People First partnered with Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center to become its primary financial institution. They say this partnership gives the Credit Union additional opportunities to be actively involved in the community and live its values of “People Helping People.”
The center’s 13,000 SF facility is in the heart of downtown Allentown, and was financed by People First. People First says it is proud to be a sponsor of Lehigh Valley Pride on August 15, 2021. In May 2021, People First became the first financial institution to provide financing to The Real Estate Lab students.
The Real Estate Lab, launched in January 2020 by City Center Investment Corp., is a free program that teaches downtown Allentown residents how to invest in real estate and manage properties in their community.
In addition to moving its headquarters, People First says it will open a new branch serving members of the Allentown community at 26 N. 6th street directly across from Miller Symphony Hall. This will be People First’s eighth branch location in the Lehigh Valley. This branch will be equipped with the latest technology, enabling members easy access to financial services.
“As a credit union with the philosophy of 'People Helping People,' we want to have a strong presence in our community and a leadership role in improving the lives of our members,” says Howard Meller.“Our investment in Allentown is a significant step forward in providing much needed services to our community.”
Finally, People First says it is proud to be the Community Music Series Sponsor for Rock the Walk every Thursday evening from 4-9 p.m. on the ArtsWalk and in the adjoining Pocket Park.
Hosted by City Center, Rock the Walk features music from Lehigh Valley bands, performances from local community groups, and pop-up vendors, as well as food and drinks each week through October 14, 2021.
“We’d like to thank People First for their dedication to the Allentown community, from their commitment to opening a retail branch downtown to their exceptional support of local nonprofits like the Real Estate Lab,” said City Center VP of Sales and Marketing, Jill Wheeler. “Additionally, People First’s plan to relocate their headquarters to Five City Center signals that growing companies are still seeking new, flexible office space post-pandemic.”
People First anticipates moving from its current headquarters at Downyflake Lane in Allentown to Five City Center in November 2021.