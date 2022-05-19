ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People First Federal Credit Union, a provider of financial services for the Greater Lehigh Valley, said Thursday it has opened a new Solutions Center at 26 N. 6th Street in downtown Allentown.
People First provides a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the center, which is on the corner of the ArtsWalk and 6th Street, according to a news release from the credit union.
The center will be staffed with four professionals under the leadership of Marc Knox.
The ribbon cutting ceremony included the unveiling of the first winning artwork of its annual Mural Arts contest. The credit union says the contest was open to all Lehigh Valley residents with the intention of recognizing and encouraging the artistic talent in the region. Submissions were reviewed by a committee made up of People First Board of Directors and members of Allentown Mural Arts and the Allentown Arts Commission.
The winner, Sarah Karess, is an Allentown-native graphic designer and artist who is actively involved in the arts community. Karess' concept for the People First window mural was inspired by quilled paper art created by her mother. Macro photography of the paper sunflower petals represents the importance of each member within our community.
The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the People First windows. In celebration of the opening, People First made a donation to Allentown Mural Arts.