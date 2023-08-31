BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's not a photo gallery Tammy Leslie ever wanted her daughter to be included in.

"This is my daughter, my Christina," said Leslie as she pointed to a portrait of a smiling brunette with an electric smile. "I miss her so much."

Christina's smile joins a chorus of other portraits hanging on a fence under the somber gaze of loved ones.

Christina is one of many people who lost their lives to the opioid epidemic. Pennsylvania had 4,703 overdose deaths in 2022. Nationwide, that number was 110,000.

"I just couldn't understand why she was doing what she was doing and how she couldn't stop," said Leslie, who says at the time, she didn't understand that addiction is a disease.

She has since become a certified peer recovery specialist.

Now Leslie and all of the people at Levitt Pavillion in Bethlehem are keenly aware of the stark statistics and are lending their voices to an International Overdose Awareness Day Fed Up memorial.

"It's a day to remember those who have lost their lives, to support the families. It's also a day to let us have her voice heard on what needs to be done at our communities to help fight this crisis," said Linda Johnson, President of Voices for Change and chair of Fed Up Lehigh Valley.

The event also encourages those who need help to get it.

"Every week there's somebody passing and I can just remember seeing their name like RIP," said Daniel Redi.

He says he knows from personal experience that while difficult, recovery is possible, especially with support from the family and the community.